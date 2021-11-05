Anushka Sharma pens emotional letter for India captain Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday, post goes viral

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma penned an emotional note on India captain and her husband Virat Kohli's birthday on Friday. Kohli turned 33. Anushka, who is with the Indian captain in UAE, where the T20 World Cup 2021 is taking place, took to Instagram on Friday to post a photograph and wish Kohli on his birthday.

Anushka said Kohli's is an honest person and has ‘guts of steel’.

"No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion," she wrote.

Anushka said she was fortunate enough to know someone like Kohli, who is not a great cricketer but an even better human being.

"I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful ♥️ Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness !" she wrote.

Within 15 minutes of her birthday wish for Kohli, Anushka's Instagram post had garnered more than 7 lakh reactions.

Since, making his debut in 2008, Kohli has played 254 ODIs, 96 Tests, and 92 T20Is for the national side. He has several records in all the formats and is the only batter to have a 50-plus average in all three formats of the game at the same time.

The most successful Indian Test captain, Kohli has 70 international centuries to his name, only behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). He is the only batters among greats who have scored more than 20000 international runs to maintain an overall average over 50. Kohli averages 55 and he has so far scored 23159 international runs.

India, who are desperate for a big victory against Scotland to keep their chances of qualifying for semi-final as the second team from Super 12, Group 2, alive would require a captain's knock from Kohli on Friday.

Kohli, who did not bat in India's impressive 66-run win against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, will have a golden opportunity to make his 33rd birthday a memorable one by playing a match-winning knock for India in Dubai against Scotland.