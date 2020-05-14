e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Archer calls for “crowd simulation” at closed door matches

Archer calls for “crowd simulation” at closed door matches

Archer said “Anything that can help cricket but keep us as safe as possible I am all for.” The 25-year-old added that the ECB won’t take any decision “if everybody is not 100 per cent on board”.

cricket Updated: May 14, 2020 11:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
England's Jofra Archer Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
England's Jofra Archer Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff(Action Images via Reuters)
         

World Cup-winning England pacer Jofra Archer has suggested playing audio of crowd noise to create a “realistic” atmosphere if cricket resumes behind closed doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a collapse of sports events worldwide, forcing either cancellations or postponements.

Like other sports, international and domestic cricket too has been disrupted prompting the national boards to contemplate resuming the game behind closed doors.

“We play music at cricket. Why can’t we play some crowd simulation?” Archer said on the BBC podcast ‘Stumped’.

“We can play the clapping, play the oohs and the aahs and just try to make it as realistic as possible,” he added.

Also Read | What did India do...: Akram explains difference between BCCI and PCB

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is exploring the possibility of using bio-secure venues, where players stay at the ground and are tested regularly.

Last week, pacer Mark Wood said English players would be willing to go into isolation in order to play this summer.

Asked about the suggestion, Archer said “Anything that can help cricket but keep us as safe as possible I am all for.” The 25-year-old added that the ECB won’t take any decision “if everybody is not 100 per cent on board”.

The ECB suspended all forms of professional cricket till July 1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has wreaked havoc globally but more so in the United Kingdom.

The inaugural season of ‘The Hundred’, English cricket’s new 100-balls-per-side format, has also been delayed until 2021.

However, the ECB hopes to complete a full home international programme of six Tests, split evenly between the West Indies and Pakistan, as well as limited-overs matches against Pakistan, Australia and Ireland despite the shortened season.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
Trials for 4 AYUSH formulations against Covid-19 to start within a week, says minister
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
Markets retreat as investors mull details of economic package
Markets retreat as investors mull details of economic package
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge ₹10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Not the right time to seek GST rate cut on vehicles: Maruti Suzuki
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In