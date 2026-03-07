Arjun Tendulkar does it again, hours after his starry wedding in Mumbai!

On all the evidence that we have so far, Arjun Tendulkar's first love is cricket. Just this past Thursday, he got married in Mumbai, and the very next day he was back to the cricket field. That's exactly what one would call priortising in today's speak. Arjun Tendulkar got married this past Thursday. The next day he was back on the cricket field. (Sunil Khandare)

Legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun played in the DY Patil T20 Cup, a very popular tournament in the Mumbai cricket circle on Friday. It was not a great outing for him though in DY Patil Blue colours. He scored an unimpressive 9 off 14 balls and when he came on to bowl, he conceded a whopping 20 runs in the only over he bowled. And to make it worse, his team lost by 5 wickets.

Which is understandable. How could one perform in a so demanding a match hours after one's wedding? After going through a lot of wedding rituals during the day and then parties with family and friends during the night, it would be too much expecting him also to shine with the bat and ball on the field of play just hours later.

But it's not something Arjun has done for the first time -- featuring in a game of cricket amid frenetic times. Late last month, he had done it in another example, while the wedding preparations were in full force. He had a better outing that time.

Against Indian Navy, he scored a 29-ball 55 in Navi Mumbai. Some of his shots were simply breathtaking. There were no signs of wedding anxieties. He didn't stop there, it may be noted. He contributed with the ball too and picked up one wicket. For his allround performance, he was rightly chosen Man of the Match.

Arjun got married this past Thursday to Saaniya Chandhok. A whole lot of celebrities and politicians attended the big Indian wedding. India head coach Gautam Gambhir was also pictured at the event. It was incredible considring hours later India played England in the T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium which they won to set up the final showdown with New Zealand. Several of Arjun Tendulkar's former Mumbai Indians team-mates like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were also reported to have gone there, to congratulate the weddding couple.