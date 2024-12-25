Arjun Tendulkar overcomes setback, reaches first career milestone weeks after being dropped from Goa team

Weeks after being dropped from Goa's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad, following a string of poor performances, Arjun Tendulkar, son of India batting legend Sachin, achieved his first career milestone as a bowler. Arjun picked three wickets against Odisha in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy match, to complete the milestone of 50 wickets in white-ball cricket. Arjun Tendulkar at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai(HT_PRINT)

The left-handed fast bowler, who made his T20 debut for Mumbai in 2021, before shifting his base to Goa, now has a tally of 51 wickets in 41 white-ball games. In List A cricket, he has snared 24 wickets in 17 matches, and 27 wickets in 24 games.

Arjun began his domestic career for Mumbai in the 2020/21 season, where he appeared in a T20 game for the team against Haryana. Earlier, he had represented Mumbai in junior level, before making an appearance for India in the U19 team. Later in the 2022/23 season, he shifted to the Goa team, and made his First-Class and List A debut for the side in 2022.

In red-ball cricket, Arjun appeared in 17 matches, scoring 532 runs, with a century and two fifties, while picking 37 wickets, comprising one five-wicket haul and one four-fer. He has also played 17 List A games for Goa, scoring 76 runs in nine innings.

Arjun Tendulkar overcomes setback

Arjun suffered a major setback earlier this month, when he was dropped from the Goa cricket team for the remaining matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. It happened just days after he was re-acquired by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Arjun lost his place in the T20 side after a string of poor shows. He conceded 48 runs in four overs against Mumbai, before giving away 19 runs in his three-over spell against Services, and 36 runs in 3.4 overs against Andhra Pradesh. With Goa on a losing streak in that campaign, the management decided to drop Arjun.