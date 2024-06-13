 Arshdeep Singh executed really well against USA: Varun Aaron | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Arshdeep Singh executed really well against USA: Varun Aaron

ANI |
Jun 13, 2024 12:46 PM IST

Former India cricketer Varun Aaron heaped praise on India pacer Arshdeep Singh and said that he executed well against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 match.

New York [US], : Former India cricketer Varun Aaron heaped praise on India pacer Arshdeep Singh and said that he executed well against the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 match.

Arshdeep Singh executed really well against USA: Varun Aaron
Arshdeep Singh executed really well against USA: Varun Aaron

Arshdeep was named the Player of the Match against the US on Wednesday after he picked up four wickets and gave nine runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 2.20. The Men in Blue clinched a seven-wicket win over USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and qualified for the Super Eights of the marquee event.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Varun said that Arshdeep is getting the ball back in shape very quickly which he didn't do in the Indian Premier League 2024. He added that it is important for the left-arm pacer to take confidence from his performance against the USA.

"He is been getting the ball to shape back really effortlessly and at regular intervals, which we didn't see that much in the IPL. It's really important that he takes a lot of confidence from this game into the other games, especially the Super 8s. And especially these games are more about execution, and he executed really well," Varun said.

Recapping the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The USA put on a fighting total of 110/8 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar and Steven Taylor playing crucial knocks.

Arshdeep and Hardik Pandya were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 111, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for single-digit scores and Rishabh Pant . India was left struggling at 39/3 in 7.3 overs. Then, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube stitched a match-winning 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Saurabh Netravalkar was the pick of the bowlers for the USA.

Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Arshdeep Singh executed really well against USA: Varun Aaron
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On