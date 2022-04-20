Watch: Arshdeep's brain fade leads to bizarre run-out as he has mid-pitch chat with batting partner in hilarious scenes

Punjab Kings' underwhelming innings against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League was brought to a rather bizarre close at the Brabourne Stadium. PBKS were all out for just 115 runs but they managed to stay in the middle for 20 runs, largely thanks to tailender Arshdeep Singh holding up one end for 17 deliveries.

While he managed to hit Mustafizur Rahman for a four off the second ball of the last over, the rest of the deliveries in that over were all dots. Arshdeep missed on the last delivery as well and came strolling down the pitch in search for a single. Vaibhav Arora turned him down at the non-striker's end, leaving Arshdeep standing in the middle of the pitch with a confused look on his face.

DC captain and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, nonchalantly ran up to the stumps at the striker's end and whipped off the bails, thus bringing Arshdeep's innings to a close off the last ball of the innings.

DC's spin bowling troika of Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel wreaked havoc as Punjab Kings were bundled out for a paltry 115 in an IPL match here on Wednesday. All three players got two wickets each, as did left arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed, while Mustafizur Rahman took one scalp.

The top score for Punjab was keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma's 32 off 23 balls with skipper Mayank Agarwal scoring 24. None of the other batters could cross the 20-run mark. Their first, and only, six of the innings came as late as in the 17th over.