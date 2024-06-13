'I've told Rohit bhai I will bat up regardless of what you say': Arshdeep Singh explains no.9 promotion vs Pakistan

Arshdeep Singh has emerged as one of India's strong performers in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has claimed seven wickets in three matches to become the joint-leading wicket-taker for his team. On Wednesday, Arshdeep set a new Indian record with his exceptional bowling figures of 4/9 in the group match against the United States, the best ever by an Indian in the competition's history. India's Arshdeep Singh during the match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024(AP)

While his bowling prowess has been remarkable, Arshdeep has also focused on improving his batting skills, evident during India's win against Pakistan last week. Arshdeep scored only 9 runs, but in the context of the match, they proved vital, as even in the modest 120-run chase, India managed to defend the score, winning by merely 6 runs.

Arshdeep has been diligently working with batting coach Vikram Rathour to enhance his abilities at the crease. After being named the player of the match for his brilliant bowling performance against the USA, Arshdeep also attended the post-match press conference, revealing how he insisted on walking out at no.9 for the side during the match against Pakistan.

Arshdeep has largely been the no.11 batter but was sent ahead of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the game. Bumrah, in particular, has relatively better batting credentials than Arshdeep, with key contributions in the lower order, particularly in Test cricket.

“…Jassi bhai (Bumrah) was supposed to go before me, but I just went in after asking Rohit bhai (Sharma). They were surprised with it, but now, I have told them I will go up regardless of whatever you say,” Arshdeep told the reporters.

“I will go at nine because I faced the quickest bowlers in the last game. So yeah, that’s the plan now. I am very confident about my batting. And be it fielding or bowling, you just try to keep getting better,” he added.

Always learning

Arshdeep said that he's working alongside batting coach Vikram Rathour.

“We are always learning, always trying to get better at all the skills, be it bowling, batting, or fielding, because you never know when the team needs those runs,” Arshdeep said.

“It can be two runs, four runs, anything. So, you just have to give your best. And I am trying to work as hard as possible with Vikram Bhai regarding my batting as well."