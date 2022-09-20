'As far as Pant is concerned, my feeling is...': Gavaskar reacts as India omit star WK, Bumrah from 1st Australia T20I

Continuing their dress rehearsals for the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20 on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma-led Team India squared off against Aaron Finch-led Australia in the series opener at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. Boosted by the return of star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, Rohit was expected to name a star-studded playing XI of the Men In Blue for the series opener against Australia.

Speaking after the coin toss, Rohit revealed that India are without pace ace Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the curtain-raiser of the three-match T20I series. Taking cognisance of India's tactical changes for the 1st T20I, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar admitted that India will miss the services of star pacer Bumrah.

“Well, I think these 6 matches which are there - they are gonna try and get an understanding of what makes them stick together as a team and of course, the absence of Bumrah is gonna be big. But I think it's important for India to have a fully fit Bumrah for the World Cup, that's the big picture. We always try to look at the bigger picture, and the bigger picture is the World Cup. So I think trying to keep him fit is really important,” Gavaskar told Star Sports after Australia won the toss and opted to field.

ALSO READ: 1st T20: Suryakumar, Rahul attack after IND lose Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli early

Talking about Pant's omission, Gavaskar asserted that the star wicketkeeper-batter will get a chance in the remainder of the series. Gavaskar feels the Indian think will provide Pant and Dinesh Karthik equal opportunities to showcase their batting exploits in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

“As far as Pant is concerned, he will get to play in the remaining five matches. My feeling is - probably try and split it between both the wicketkeepers and give themselves an opportunity to show what they can do with the bat as finishers as well. Let's not bring too much into the fact that Pant is not picked in the team, I think they are trying to, as I said earlier - get their core team together (for the World Cup) and that's why they have picked this team,” Gavaskar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON