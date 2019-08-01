Ashes 2019, 1st Test, Edgbaston: Stuart Broad eyes massive record

cricket

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:09 IST

The oldest rivalry on a cricket field is set to be reignited as England take on Australia in the first Test of the Ashes series in Edgbaston on Friday. One man who must be eagerly waiting for the series to get underway is England paceman Stuart Broad as he stands on the cusp of two massive Ashes records.

Broad, who is England’s second most successful bowler in Test cricket behind new ball partner James Anderson, has 444 wickets in his kitty from 127 Test matches. Apart from the 6 wickets that he needs to join the 450-wicket club, Broad can complete two big records which will add him to a list of few illustrious talents who have done well in the bitter battle of England and Australia.

ALSO READ: England vs Australia - Statistical preview of blockbuster Birmingham Test

He is just 5 wickets away from completing 100 wickets in Ashes. Once he achieves the feat, he will become the 9th English bowler take 100 or more wickets against Australia. He is also just 162 runs away from completing 1000 runs in the Ashes.

When he gets to the double of 100 wickets and 1000 Test runs against Australia, he will become just the fifth player to do so after after George Giffen, Monty Noble, Wilfred Rhodes and Ian Botham.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 13:04 IST