Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: David Warner shows empty pockets as crowd sings ‘he’s got sandpaper’, watch video

cricket

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 16:50 IST

Australia cricketer David Warner returned to the Test cricket after serving a one-year ban for ball tampering episode that rocked Cricket Australia last year. The former vice-captain received a hostile reception from the Edgbaston crowd in the first Test against England. But the 32-year-old found a hilarious way of responding to the crowd on Day 3.

The fans standing behind Warner were chanting “he’s got sandpaper in his hands” and “we saw you cry on the telly”, as Warner was fielding nearby the boundary ropes.

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: Follow live score and updates

In response, the left-handed batsman turned out his pockets to the crowd to show they are empty. He also gave a smile to the fans as they shared a laugh at his reaction. Warner went on to mouth the words of the song along with the crowd, much to their amusement.

On cricket front, Warner had a poor display in the match, as he was dismissed for 2 in the first innings and then could only score 8 runs in the second innings.

Also read: Ricky Ponting feels Tim Paine should use Steve Smith’s experience

On the other hand, former Aussie skipper Steve Smith, who also served a one-year ban for ball tampering, had a terrific outing as he scored a ton in the first innings, and then followed it up with a half century in the second innings.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 16:43 IST