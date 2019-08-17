e-paper
Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: Twitterati slams Jofra Archer following Steve Smith’s horrific injury

The right-handed batsman was struck just below the helmet by a stinging bouncer from England seamer Jofra Archer.

cricket Updated: Aug 17, 2019 20:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Steve Smith was hit on the head by Jofra Archer.
Steve Smith was hit on the head by Jofra Archer.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Australia batsman Steve Smith received a nasty blow to head on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test against England at Lord’s in London. The right-handed batsman was struck just below the helmet by a stinging bouncer from England seamer Jofra Archer. Immediately, Smith went down on the ground as medical aid rushed to the spot. He was later taken off the field, declared retired hurt.

After the incident, the twitterati alleged that Archer was seen sharing a laugh with Jos Buttler, and criticised the Barbados-born bowler. The twitter also criticised the England fans for reportedly booing when Smith was being taken off the field.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twitterati also debated whether Archer came to check on Smith after the incident. While some claimed the bowler was indifferent, other said that he was in shocked and stepped back.

 

 

Smith, who made 144 and 142 in Australia’s victory in the first test, had defied the England attack again as he helped the touring side reach 203 for six in reply to England’s 258. He was eventually dismissed for 92 after being trapped by Chris Woakes.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 20:38 IST

