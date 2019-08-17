Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: Twitterati slams Jofra Archer following Steve Smith’s horrific injury

cricket

Australia batsman Steve Smith received a nasty blow to head on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test against England at Lord’s in London. The right-handed batsman was struck just below the helmet by a stinging bouncer from England seamer Jofra Archer. Immediately, Smith went down on the ground as medical aid rushed to the spot. He was later taken off the field, declared retired hurt.

After the incident, the twitterati alleged that Archer was seen sharing a laugh with Jos Buttler, and criticised the Barbados-born bowler. The twitter also criticised the England fans for reportedly booing when Smith was being taken off the field.

#Ashes19 I don't want to see, ever again, anyone else fall the way Steve Smith did on that ball. No one. #Ashes19 #smith pic.twitter.com/BVJFj5z9VA — Surya Forever (@SuryaForever5) August 17, 2019

People booing Steve Smith after getting a 90mph+ ball to the back of the head?? Get a fucking grip, people die from injuries like that #Ashes — Jordan Aylward (@J_Aylward) August 17, 2019

Some English players and crowds are laughing at smiths injury,this is the reason I hate English people #Ashes — Dangi Lokendra (@lokendradc3) August 17, 2019

The English mentality has really shone out after booing smith after returning from injury #Ashes — Doley (@berniedole) August 17, 2019

People booing in this situation really need to get a life, and get out of Lords to be honest.



You champion, @stevesmith49 - c’mon Australia 🇦🇺 #Ashes — Trent Copeland (@copes9) August 17, 2019

Joff Archer lost all my respect. Laughing when someone was in life and death situation showing what an asshole you are. Get well soon Steve Smith. #Ashes19 pic.twitter.com/PNekfTePxN — Taha (@Taha95092982) August 17, 2019

If you booed Steve Smith just sod off and don’t bother coming back 🏏 — Mark Church (@backandacross) August 17, 2019

Twitterati also debated whether Archer came to check on Smith after the incident. While some claimed the bowler was indifferent, other said that he was in shocked and stepped back.

Not sure we caught Jofra Archer checking on Steve Smith at all. I might be wrong.



But then I heard boos from the crowd as Smith walked off.



Not sure where the shitheads start and dickheads end with England cricket at the moment. #Ashes19 — Tim Findlay (@TimFindlay) August 17, 2019

Lot of anger directed online at Jofra Archer over reaction to bouncer that hit Steve Smith. To me, Archer looked rattled immediately after, walked away more in shock than indifference. Don’t know about smile but would be surprised he took glee from hurting Smith #Ashes — Andrew Wu (@wutube) August 17, 2019

Smith, who made 144 and 142 in Australia’s victory in the first test, had defied the England attack again as he helped the touring side reach 203 for six in reply to England’s 258. He was eventually dismissed for 92 after being trapped by Chris Woakes.

