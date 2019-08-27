Ashes 2019: ‘Greatest all-rounder the country has ever produced’ - Moeen puts Stokes ahead of Botham after Headingley heroics

cricket

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:41 IST

England cricketer Moeen Ali believes teammate Ben Stokes is the greatest all-rounder ever to play for the ‘Three Lions’. Stokes pulled a rabbit out of the hat and powered England to a sensational one-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test to keep the five-match series alive. England’s unlikely win helped them level the series 1-1 with two Tests left to be played. Stokes’ extraordinary innings helped him garner praise from all directions but none better came his way than from his teammate Moeen.

“He is the best cricketer I have played alongside, and while it might be a massive shout – and admittedly he is a very close friend – I would argue he is now the greatest all-rounder this country has ever produced,” Moeen was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“To deliver an innings like the one he played at Headingley, just six weeks after winning us the World Cup final and with the Ashes on the line, is what seals it for me.”

“I know there are past greats like Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff, but we’re watching another legend in the making here,” he added.

Meanwhile, Botham too lavished praise on Stokes as well and stated he has become a “world box-office attraction” following his Ashes heroics. The 28-year-old’s epic knock evoked memories of Botham’s famous unbeaten century on the same ground in 1981 that sparked an equally unlikely home test triumph and made him an Ashes hero for the ages.

“It changed my life overnight. I think Ben’s life will be the same. He will have no private life. He has to get used to that and so do the family,” Botham told the Daily Telegraph.

“He is public property but it is a great place to be in for the long term. It will set him up for life. He will reap the rewards which he richly deserves and he is now a world box-office attraction.”

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 13:40 IST