Ashes 2019: Jason Roy at number 4 and no Jofra Archer - Nasser Hussain picks England XI for Birmingham Test

Former captain Nasser Hussain is of the opinion that getting Jason Roy to bat at number four or five will provide more balance to the England side in the upcoming blockbuster Ashes series against Australia. The two teams are scheduled to play five Tests stating August 1 in Birmingham. Hussain feels there should be specialist openers in Test cricket and that is why Roy could be drafted in the middle-order despite doing so well at the top in limited-over formats.

“I would go with a different top three,” Hussain was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “I would bat Joe Root at three and look to have Roy coming in at four or five.”

“There is a difference between red-ball and white-ball cricket and Alastair Cook has said the red Dukes ball has done more in England over the last couple of years than at any time in his career.

“I have no problem with Roy opening because everyone wants to bat in the middle order and Root doesn’t want to move from four. There is no doubting Roy’s ability and he could well come off,” he added.

Surprisingly, there was no place for England World Cup hero Jofra Archer in Hussain’s XI. The fast-bowler is widely expected to be handed his maiden Test call by England for the Ashes. Archer helped his team defend the score in the super over against New Zealand in the World Cup final, guiding England to a historic win.

Hussain also hit out at the scheduling and feels the timing couldn’t have been worse to play a Test against Ireland in between World Cup and Ashes. Hussain fears exhaustion could be a big cause for concern ahead of the Australia series.

“I do find the schedule wrong. Of all the years you could give Ireland a Test at Lord’s, they choose this one and put it between a World Cup and the Ashes. And I do worry about burn-out,” Hussain said.

“I remember Jos Buttler at the end of the 2015 Ashes and he was absolutely exhausted. Maybe the adrenaline will keep them going but boy does the Ashes take a lot out of you.

“At least this is an opportunity to get some red-ball practice and the modern cricketer does flit easily from one format to the other,” the former England skipper added.

Nasser Hussain’s England XI for first Test: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (C), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 12:45 IST