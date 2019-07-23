India vs West Indies: Jason Holder parties with World Cup winner Jofra Archer ahead of India series

Windies skipper Jason Holder was pictured partying with England’s World Cup hero Jofra Archer ahead of team’s blockbuster series against India. Windies are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against Virat Kohli’s troops starting August 3. Archer and Holder were pictured together at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados.

Archer is currently on vacation after starring in England’s super over victory over New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Cup 2019. Archer is expected to be handed his maiden Test cap by England for the mouth-watering Ashes series starting August 1. As for Holder, he will lead Windies against India in ODI and Test series respectively.

The three-match T20I series will mark the beginning of the series between Windies and India. The two T20Is will be played in Florida while Guyana will host the final T20I. The first ODI of the three-match series will be played in Guyana while the other two matches will be played in Trinidad. Antigua and Jamaica will host the two Tests respectively.

Windies have named their squad for the first two T20Is with Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine returning into the team. Andre Russell has also been included in the squad, but he will undergo a fitness test before taking part in the T20Is. The team will be led by Carlos Brathwaite and left-handed opener John Campbell. Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre has also been included in the team.

Squad for first two T20Is: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

