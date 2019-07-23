Ashes 2019: Jerseys to sport player name and number for first time; Twitter divided

The upcoming Ashes will witness players sporting their names and numbers on the back of jerseys for the first time in the history of Test cricket. So far, only ODI and T20 jerseys had personalised player jerseys but the longest format is about to see its biggest change as far as uniform is concerned.

The official handle of England Cricket uploaded an image on social media with Joe Root donning the revolutionary jersey and their post read: “Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts!”

Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts! 🏴𠁧𠁢𠁥𠁮𠁧𠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/M660T2EI4Z — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2019

The new personalised jerseys left fans divided with many calling the change as positive, while on the other hand, it hasn’t gone down too well the traditionalists of the game. The fans took to social media to express their feeling regarding the same.

Why not? Been doing this in county cricket for years, it’s a real aid in identifying players. What’s all the fuss about? — oursylviacarol (@pachelbella) July 22, 2019

Doesn’t really matter does it. Doesn’t change much, no point complaining — Jamie Ford (@JamieFord__) July 22, 2019

The first Ashes Test is scheduled to be played from August 1 at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Australia will be eying revenge after their disappointing World Cup semi-final loss at the hands of England, who went on to beat New Zealand and list their maiden title at Lord’s.

Before the Ashes, the Three Lions will lock horns against Ireland in an one-off Test at Lord’s on Wednesday.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 14:27 IST