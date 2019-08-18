Ashes 2019: Steve Smith ruled out of 2nd Test against England with concussion, Labuschagne becomes first concussion substitute

cricket

Australia batsman Steve Smith was ruled out of concussion from the ongoing 2nd Test against England at Lord’s in London, Cricket Australia (CA) have announced. The right-handed batsman will not be on the field for the final day of the Test on Sunday. Smith was hit on the neck below the left ear from a stinging bouncer from England pacer Jofra Archer on Saturday, after which he fell down on the ground.

“Steve has been closely monitored by medical staff overnight and this morning reported that after sleeping well, he woke with ‘a bit of a headache and a feeling of grogginess’,” said am Australian team spokesman. “Steve reported that his left arm which was also struck (by Archer) during his innings yesterday was ‘much better’.”

“On that basis Steve has been withdrawn from the match by team doctor Richard Saw,” the spokesman said

The 30-year-old left the field for a while after the incident, only to return later and get dismissed for 92 on a Chris Woakes delivery. Further tests saw CA deem him unfit to play on Sunday, and his participation in the third Test also came under debut.

“Steve’s fitness will be assessed on an ongoing basis. Steve will undergo a precautionary scan on his neck on Sunday,” he further added.

Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute in Test history when, under new ICC regulations introduced for the World Test Championship, he was cleared to play in Smith’s place.

Smith, who made 144 and 142 in Australia’s emphatic victory in the first test, had defied the England attack again as the touring side replied to the hosts’ first-innings total of 258. He was given a standing ovation by the crowd at the home of cricket as he walked off the ground before returning to the crease about 40 minutes later following the dismissal of Peter Siddle.

“It’s hard to watch, he’s in good spirits tonight and he passed all the concussion protocol,” Australia coach Justin Langer had said at a press conference after Saturday’s play. It was a nervous time. He’ll have another test for concussion in the morning, thankfully his arm is OK as well. He is an incredible player and as long as he passes the guidelines I am sure he will be out there tomorrow.”

