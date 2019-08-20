Ashes 2019: Stuart Broad on the cusp of breaking 55-year-old record at Headingley

cricket

England pacer Stuart Broad is on the threshold of adding a new feather into his already illustrious cap when he takes to the field against Australia in third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds starting Saturday. England are one down in the series after losing the first Test and drawing the second and the hosts will be hopeful of their star fast-bowler putting on a match-winning performance at one of his favourite venues.

Broad needs just three wickets to become the highest wicket-taker at this famous venue. Broad currently has 42 scalps in nine matches at Headignley. Former England fast-bowler Fred Trueman tops the chart with 44 wickets in nine Tests.

So if Broad manages to pick three wickets in upcoming Test, he will break Trueman’s 55-year-old record. Bob Willis takes the third spot on the list with 40 scalps while James Anderson and Ian Botham complete the top five with 39 and 30 wickets respectively.

This will act as an extra motivation for Broad, who has been good form in the series. In two matches, he has scalped 10 wickets and is the third highest wicket-taker behind Pat Cummins (13) and Nathan Lyon (12).

As for Australia, they have already been rocked by the news of Steve Smith being ruled out of third Test due to injury which is sustained in the second Test. The 30-year-old -- who has scored two centuries and 92 in his three innings in the first two Tests -- was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer on Saturday.

Australia, bidding for their first Ashes campaign triumph on English soil in 18 years, lead the five-match series 1-0 after a 251-run win at Edgbaston last week.

