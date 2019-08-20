Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test due to concussion, confirms Cricket Australia

cricket

Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia after suffering concussion-related injuries in the previous game. Jofra Archer’s bouncer struck Smith on the neck as he fell immediately to the ground. He was then taken to the pavilion by the team physio to get treated for concussion or other symptoms. He emerged back later to restart his innings and eventually got out after scoring 92 runs.

However, the blow ruled him out of the 2nd Test as Marnus Labuschagne became the first concussion substitute in Test history. Smith was looking at his best in the second Ashes Test between Australia and England. The opposition bowlers were looking hopeless as Smith was racing towards his third successive century in the series. But the bouncer from debutant Archer proved lethal for him.

Now it has been confirmed by Cricket Australia that Smith will take no part in the third Ashes Test due to the injury.

“Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, with coach Justin Langer confirming the news after the batsman sat out Australia’s training session on Tuesday,” Cricket Australia announced on their website.

Smith after being ruled out of the second Test had said that he felt “groggy” when waking up the next morning.

“I started to feel a little bit of a headache coming on last night as the adrenaline got out of my system but I was able to get a good night’s sleep in, but I woke up feeling a bit groggy and with a headache again,” Smith said.

“I had some tests done and then some further assessments deemed to be a mild concussion, so I’ve been ruled out of this Test match unfortunately.”

International Cricket Council’s (ICC) had introduced new concussion substitute regulations as part of the inaugural World Test Championship. These allow players who have suffered head or neck injuries to be replaced fully by a substitute, who was previously restricted to fielding alone.

Marnus Labuschagne, on the field as 12th man when play resumed Sunday, became the first concussion substitute in Test history after Australia’s request was approved by match referee Ranjan Madugalle.

