Ashish Nehra erupts at umpires over post-rain delay during MI vs GT, Rahul Tewatia storms into field in heated argument

Gujarat Titans pulled off one of the most dramatic wins of the IPL 2025 season in a rain-hit thriller at the Wankhede, but not before head coach Ashish Nehra and finisher Rahul Tewatia lashed out in frustration at the umpires over delay tactics following the second rain break. As the clock ticked past midnight, what should have been a restart around 12:09 AM kept getting pushed, from 12:25 AM to finally 12:30 AM, despite the rain having clearly stopped. Rahul Tewatia argues with umpire alongside Ashish Nehra(X)

It was enough to leave Nehra fuming on the sidelines while Tewatia, already under pressure to finish the job, also couldn't hide his anger.

Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Parthiv Patel, however, insisted that the ground staff did a phenomenal job ensuring the match achieved a proper outcome.

“The groundsmen did well to give us that kind of game. When you are behind in the Duckworth-Lewis method, you want to give yourself a chance. We knew it would be a one-over game at max, and we wanted to give ourselves a chance,” said Parthiv.

A thrilling finish

With the Gujarat Titans set a revised target of 147 in 19 overs via the DLS method, they needed 15 runs off the final over. Tewatia showed nerves of steel, cracking Deepak Chahar for a boundary first up. Gerald Coetzee then walloped a six, while a no-ball from Chahar allowed GT to sneak in two more runs.

A single followed, levelling the scores with two balls to go. Then, chaos struck again. Coetzee was dismissed, and with one needed off one, a misfield denied MI a run-out at the non-striker’s end. The Titans clinched the win by three wickets, breaking MI’s six-match winning streak and soaring to the top of the table.

Earlier, MI looked to have pulled the game back courtesy Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery spell that blew away Shubman Gill and Shahrukh Khan, triggering panic in the GT camp. Trent Boult and Ashwani Kumar added key wickets to leave Mumbai seemingly cruising. But in a game defined by dramatic turns, GT held their nerves under pressure to go past the finishing line.