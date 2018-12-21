Perth Scorchers batsman Ashton Turner became the first cricketer this season to benefit from the Big Bash League playing conditions that award an automatic six for balls that hit a stadium’s roof.

The incident happened during the 12th over of their match against Melbourne Renegades when the first ball from Daniel Christian was met with a ferocious shot from Turner. The ball went straight up and hit the roof of the stadium. The umpire signalled a six despite the ball landing just outside the 30-yard circle after hitting the roof.

The incident left even the commentators – Shane Warne and Brett Lee – baffled as they couldn’t help but question the decision the six runs to the batsman. Although the covered stadiums insure that the matches would not be affected by weather conditions, it also makes the job much harder when it comes to these decisions.

It was a low-scoring match as the Scorchers were all out for just 103 runs in 19 overs. Michael Klinger was the top-Melbourne were off to a nervy start as they lost four batsmen in the first four overs at the score of 17 runs but Sam Harper (36) and Mohammad Nabi (35) held on to their nerves and were able to guide them to victory.

Turner later said that he was ‘lucky’ but also made it clear that the rule should be changed.

“I think it’s a pretty bad rule,” Turner told cricket.com.au. “It saved me tonight … I think it’s not fair.

“It should be a dead ball – you can’t predict whether they’re going to catch it, so there’s no fairer outcome than a dead ball.

“It’s a little bit different if you think it might have hit the roof over the boundary rope (but) it might be hard to detect where it’s actually (going to land) and if it’s going to go for six,” he added.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 10:43 IST