Ashwin blames ‘sensationalising news’ over Rishabh Pant's injury concerns: ‘If finger wasn't broken, he was anyway...’

Veteran India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin feels that the injury Rishabh Pant sustained at Lord's was never a big concern for the visitors and asserted that the news regarding it was sensationalised. Pant sustained a finger injury while attempting a diving catch on Day 1 at Lord’s, forcing him off the field for medical treatment. Dhruv Jurel stepped in behind the stumps in his absence. However, the wicketkeeper batter showed great determination by returning to bat in both innings, playing vital knocks to support India’s cause. There were also some doubts over his availability as wicketkeeper for the Manchester clash, but he has already resumed keeping training at nets. India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant sustained an injury at Lord's.(BCCI -X)

Meanwhile, Ashwin dismissed concerns over Pant’s injury and stated it was an exaggeration by the media. He further clarified that Pant’s finger wasn’t broken and had it not been for the substitute wicketkeeper rule, he would’ve continued keeping in the previous Test.

"I don't think there were any concerns about Pant. I don't understand how it became a concern. It is just a way of sensationalising news, I feel. How much can a finger injury be if the finger is not broken? There will be a little bit impact obviously. If there would not have been a rule for a substitute keeper you would have seen Rishabh Pant keep even in the last game. It is a good thing that he rested himself and came back to bat but it was never a matter of concern. If the finger wasn't broken he was anyway going to keep in the fourth Test," the former Indian cricketer said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki baat'.

“This England team, man to man, will not match India skill-wise”

The veteran all-rounder further praised the Indian players' skillset, especially the bowling attack, which he suggests is superior to England in a man-to-man comparison.

"This England team, man to man, will not match India skill-wise. Looking at how Siraj and Bumrah bowled, if you bring Anshul Kamboj in, I'm telling you that is a serious bowling attack. People will tell he hasn't played but he was there on the A tour. He's been in cracking form in first-class cricket. He is used to bowling long spells and you need that in England. He will be a really good foil for Siraj and Bumrah. Prasidh is also an option but I would rather go with Anshul," he said.

The visitors might hand the debut cap to Anshul Kamboj after Arshdeep Singh was ruled out of the Manchester Test, and there is still uncertainty over Akash Deep's availability. Mohammed Siraj has already confirmed that Bumrah won't be rested for the crucial clash, but it will be a tricky task for the management to pick the bowling attack.