Pathan reminds Jasprit Bumrah of ‘playing for teammates’ with scathing remark: ‘Either you give everything or you rest’

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan made a scathing remark on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management and asserted that he has to give everything on the field when playing. Bumrah's workload has been under the scanner since he hurt his back on the Australia tour, which made him miss the Champions Trophy. Since then, the Indian team management has closely monitored his workload. In the current series, he has been used in shorter bowling spells, with both the captain and coach making it clear before the tour began that he would feature in only three of the five Tests. Jasprit Bumrah has been under the scanner regarding his workload management.(AFP)

However, Pathan has raised concerns over how the team management is handling, as he said the skipper should not be rigid about giving him only a five-over spell.

“I believe when you play cricket for India, you give it your all. When it comes to a five-over spell and you say Root has come in, you’ve bowled five overs, and you won’t bowl the sixth, that shouldn’t happen. You have to give everything. Either you give everything or you rest properly," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Bumrah, currently the top-ranked bowler in Test cricket, has been in outstanding form throughout the England series, already claiming two five-wicket hauls. His mere presence on the field adds pressure on the opposition, making him a constant threat with the ball.

‘You have to set workload aside’

Pathan emphasised the importance of representing the country and suggested that playing for the team goes hand-in-hand with playing for teammates.

"When it’s about the country, when it’s about the team, and even if it’s not about the country, at least it’s about the team. The country always matters. But when you play in the team, you are playing for your teammates. You want to give your everything for them. No one, whether on your right, left, the eleven players on the field or those sitting outside, would want anything less," he added.

“You play for them first. Your biggest responsibility is to play for your team. So when I said that in commentary, I will always stand by it. The team always comes first. And when you play, you have to give everything. I’m not questioning whether he put in effort. Of course, he did. He bowled his overs. There’s no doubt about it. But where an extra push is needed for the team, you have to give it. At that point, you have to set workload aside. That’s what I believe," he added.

The speculations were rife that Bumrah would miss the Manchester Test as part of the team management’s workload management plan, but now it is confirmed by Mohammed Siraj that he will spearhead India’s bowling attack. The shift comes in response to a mounting injury crisis within the squad, forcing the team to rely on their premier fast bowler for the crucial clash.