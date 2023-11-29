Ashwin's brutal reaction to alleged 'Samson was approached by CSK as captain' remark, warns against 'fake news'

If social media has been a place for people across the globe to express their views or communicate, it has also increasingly become a place where fake news gets circulated, hence leading to users being misinformed about an event, incident or a person. On Wednesday, veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out a similar after a certain social-media user alleged that he made a remark on Sanju Samson's possible signing by Chennai Super Kings as a captaincy option. Ashwin warns against 'fake news' on Samson-CSK

Besides his cricketing acumen and keeping his international journey alive, Ashwin has become a sensation on social media especially with his YouTube videos where he touches upon various aspects in the sport on a weekly basis. Impressed by his views on cricket, fans often tend to share his quotes or clips.

On Tuesday, a certain user on X, with the handle 'CricketWithRosh', posted saying that Ashwin revealed in one of his YouTube videos that Rajasthan Royals captain Sanu Samson was recently approached by the CSK and had almost finalised the transfer with the management looking at the India star as MS Dhoni's replacement as a skipper. The quote further mentioned that Ashwin feels that while Samson rejected the offer, it still stands as a definite possibility in the future.

The post read: "Ashwin on his YouTube channel - "Sanju Samson was approached by CSK as a captain which was nearly finalised. But it dint go through Sanju rejected their offer. There's a definite possibility in future". #SanjuSamson #IPL2024 #iplauction2024."

The post went instantly viral before Ashwin savaged the social-media user, warning him against spreading fake news.

He replied to the post writing: “Fake news! Dont lie quoting me.”

As far as CSK is concerned, Dhoni will remain their captain for the 2024 season as well. There have long been discussions over his probable replacements but CSK have failed to find an ideal option. Ravindra Jadeja was handed the responsibility, but Chennai incurred an array of losses in his seven-match tenure, winning just one game. Later in 2023, Ben Stokes was looked at as an option after CSK acquired him at the auction, but the England star remained out of the majority of the season owing to an injury before being released ahead of the 2024 season.