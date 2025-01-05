Ashwin brutally laughs off 'ball-tampering' accusation, call for 'ICC investigation' as Bumrah video goes viral

Australia sealed a 3-1 series victory with a dramatic and tense win at the Sydney Cricket Ground to bring an end to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, finally earning back the rolling trophy after a decade of India having dominated this rivalry. Australia’s six-wicket victory saw Travis Head and Beau Webster guide the chase home in tricky batting conditions, aided by India not having access to their strike bowler and best player in Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin during training earlier in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.(AFP)

Bumrah bowled minimal overs in the first innings due to reported back spasms, and not at all in the second innings, with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj tasked with the responsibility of India’s bowling. That didn’t mean Bumrah didn’t find enough time to be mired in controversy, however, as rival fans were quick to jump on his case as an allegedly suspicious item was seen in his possession by TV cameras.

Bumrah was removing and re-wearing his shoes, when a small tube fell out and was pocketed by Bumrah. Some Australian fans tried to make a big deal out of it, but eagle-eyed viewers noticed that it was an innocuous bit of toe-wrapping tape that Bumrah was removing, including his former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

Responding to the post on X, Ashwin wrote curtly and with laughing emojis: “That’s a finger protection pad,” not saving any time to engage with allegations made against Bumrah based on such a feeble bit of logic. Some fans asked if Bumrah was trying to hide something, a sore spot for Australian cricket after some of their biggest names were caught in the sandpapergate scandal in South Africa in 2018.

Bumrah's efforts in series in vain

Ashwin retired partway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, calling it time on a long and illustrious career representing India. Meanwhile, Bumrah enjoyed a fine series, winning player of the series honours as he took a remarkable 32 wickets after appearing in every match, with his consistent effort throughout finally catching up with him as he was forced to sit out in the crucial last part of the series.

India were in the hunt for a win with Australia at 58-3, but Travis Head stitched together strong partnerships with Usman Khawaja and debutant Beau Webster, who looks to be a true find for Australia, as they completed an ultimately simple victory at the SCG.