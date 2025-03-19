Ashwin cheekily namedrops Shubman Gill after Tendulkar is mentioned, then grins mischievously to fuel wild speculations

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s finest spinners, made waves on the field during his time as India cricketer. Now, he's doing the same on the digital platforms, too. The former spinner recently launched his Hindi YouTube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’, where Ashwin has been sharing deep insights into Indian cricket, and recently. the strategies for IPL franchises. Ashwin (c) namedrops Shubman Gill (L) right after Sachin Tendulkar's name is mentioned(Files/X)

In a recent episode, Ashwin turned his attention to Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, breaking down their strengths and weaknesses. However, beyond the tactical discussion, it was a cheeky remark from Ashwin that ended up stealing the spotlight and going viral across social media.

During the discussion, journalist Vimal Kumar brought up Sachin Tendulkar’s presence in the Mumbai Indians dugout as a mentor. At this moment, Ashwin interrupted with a grin and quipped, "Ek taraf Sachin Tendulkar hai, doosri taraf Shubman Gill, GT ka captain. Theek hai, baat karo" (At one point, we have Sachin Tendulkar, on the other, we have Shubman Gill. Now, continue).

The spinner’s seemingly casual comment immediately caught the attention of fans, who were quick to connect the dots to an ongoing internet speculation. For years, social media has been abuzz with rumours linking Gill to Sachin’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, leading to a flood of memes involving the trio.

While Ashwin didn’t elaborate, his timing and expression hinted at a deliberate nod to the viral speculation.

Watch:

The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans dissecting Ashwin’s intent behind the remark.

Ashwin reunites with CSK

The off-spinner began his IPL career with the Super Kings and returned to the franchise ahead of the 2025 season. No longer an international cricketer, Ashwin was among the firsts to join the CSK camp ahead of the new season.

CSK will begin their 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, as Ruturaj Gaikwad's men aim for an improved performance from last season, where they narrowly missed the playoff spot, finishing fifth with seven wins and as many losses.