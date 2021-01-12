IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / ‘Both of us went numb & blank for a while’, Ashwin explains how he and Vihari fought against Aussies to save Sydney Test
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
cricket

‘Both of us went numb & blank for a while’, Ashwin explains how he and Vihari fought against Aussies to save Sydney Test

After the game ended, Ashwin revealed that they didn’t celebrate the moment as they had no idea ‘what to make out of it’.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:20 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari – the two superheroes of the third Test against Australia who helped India pull off a historic draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. Defying their injuries, the duo stood strong against the Aussies who tried all their tricks to nullify the Indian batting.

Ashwin came in to bat with a sore back while Vihari injured his hamstring and faced difficulty while running between the wickets. Both of them were aware of their physical restrictions but didn’t lose hope and fought till the end.

After the game ended, Ashwin revealed that they didn’t celebrate the moment as they had no idea ‘what to make out of it’.

“With his hamstring and my (sore) back, we did not want to lose concentration and play a (bad) shot. In the last four-five overs we knew we were close and we started to slip a bit. So, we wanted to rotate the strike and play each other's end,” Ashwin said in a ‘bcci.tv’ interview.

“We did not even celebrate towards the end because we did not know what to make out of it. Because we were so channelised in taking on a certain particular bowler and keep blocking,” he added.

Ashwin, who remained unbeaten on 39 off 128 balls, recalled the innings of former South African captain Faf du Plessis who batted for more than one day to save a Test match against Australia in 2012. While chasing 430 in the fourth innings, the Protea batter faced 376 balls and scored an unbeaten 110 in Adelaide.

“If you talk about premonitions, from when I went to bed last night with a sore back I was telling myself that if I keep dead batting everything, how (Faf) du Plessis did at Adelaide, I can give myself a good chance," Ashwin said.

Vihari, who also featured in the video, added that he could have guided India to victory had he not been injured and Cheteshwar Pujara (77) stayed a bit longer.

“Getting a draw was a fabulous result. I feel if I was not injured and Pujara stayed some more time it could have been a different result, maybe it would have been a fabulous win,” he said.

On communicating with Vihari all through their partnership, Ashwin said, “Runs were not important in that situation. It was more about batting time. Whenever we are comfortable with a particular bowler or certain spell we wanted to hang on.”

Vihari said the enormity of what he and Ashwin achieved is sinking in very slowly for him.

“It was something you can only dream of, batting on day five of a Test match. The satisfaction of doing that is slowly sinking in and realise how big that was. Whenever he felt I was a bit loose (while playing shots), he told me to let us focus and take as deep as possible,” Vihari said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
r ashwin hanuma vihari india vs australia

Related Stories

India's Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate their partnership on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground.
India's Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin celebrate their partnership on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground.
cricket

Under siege, R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari deliver a draw for ages

By N Ananthanarayanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:18 PM IST
  • Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari produced pure grit for 42.4 overs, smothering everything the formidable Australian bowlers threw at them to ensure one of Test cricket’s memorable draws.
READ FULL STORY
India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari walk back to the dressing room after drawing the third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari walk back to the dressing room after drawing the third Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
cricket

Incredible India! R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari highlight a great escape

By Abhishek Paul
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:11 PM IST
With a target of 309 going into the fifth day with two wickets down, India lost only three more to stay unbeaten on 334 in 131 overs. It is the third most overs faced in a fourth innings on Australian soil in the last 10 years.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Players of Indian cricket team in a huddle during the third Test against Australia in Sydney(Twitter)
Players of Indian cricket team in a huddle during the third Test against Australia in Sydney(Twitter)
cricket

BCCI intervenes after Team India denied basic facilities in Brisbane hotel

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:11 PM IST
It is learnt that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and CEO Hemang Amin have all got in touch with their Cricket Australia counterparts after complaints reached them and have been assured that the Indian contingent will be made to feel comfortable from here on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin speaks with Australia's captain Tim Paine during the fifth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AFP)
R Ashwin speaks with Australia's captain Tim Paine during the fifth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AFP)
cricket

‘They just don’t seem to learn’, David Lloyd slams Tim Paine for sledging Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
In a column written for The Daily Mail, Lloyd wrote that Paine's act from behind the stumps has left him ‘flabbergasted’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Jasprit Bumrah.(AFP)
India's Jasprit Bumrah.(AFP)
cricket

India vs Australia: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of 4th Test - Report

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:23 PM IST
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the Brisbane Test due to abdominal strain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Tim Paine, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and India's Ravichandran Ashwin leave the field after a draw in the third test match.(via REUTERS)
Australia's Tim Paine, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and India's Ravichandran Ashwin leave the field after a draw in the third test match.(via REUTERS)
cricket

'Smith was not trying to change Pant's guard marks': Paine

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:40 PM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking at a press conference, Paine said that Smith is disappointed with how his actions are being perceived, but it was just a routine exercise he does in every game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
S Sreesanth returns to competitive cricket to represent Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(Twitter)
S Sreesanth returns to competitive cricket to represent Kerala in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

Sreesanth returns to competitive cricket, picks his 1st wicket in 7 years- WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Sreesanth registered the figures of 29/1 in his four-over spell. Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena picked up 3 for 13 to restrict Puducherry 136 for 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian batsman Steve Smith celebrates. File(AFP)
Australian batsman Steve Smith celebrates. File(AFP)
cricket

ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith surpasses Virat Kohli, Pujara moves up to 8th

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:46 PM IST
India vs Australia: India skipper Virat Kohli was granted paternity leave after the first Test against Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From L-R) Australia's Mitchell Starc, India's captain Ajinkya Rahane, Australia's David Warner and India's Mohammed Siraj greet each other at the end of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 11, 2021. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
(From L-R) Australia's Mitchell Starc, India's captain Ajinkya Rahane, Australia's David Warner and India's Mohammed Siraj greet each other at the end of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on January 11, 2021. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
cricket

IND vs AUS: ‘Sorry to Indian Team’, David Warner apologises over racism row

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:38 AM IST
On Tuesday, Warner took to Instagram and said that ‘racism and abuse' are 'not acceptable or tolerated anywhere’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravindra Jadeja was injured during Sydney Test.(Reuters/Twitter (Ravindra Jadeja)/HT Collage)
Ravindra Jadeja was injured during Sydney Test.(Reuters/Twitter (Ravindra Jadeja)/HT Collage)
cricket

'Will return with a bang': Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:02 PM IST
India vs Australia: "Out of action for a while. Surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang," the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari congratulating each other after saving the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(Twitter)
cricket

Ashwin explains how he and Vihari fought against Australia to save Sydney Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:20 PM IST
After the game ended, Ashwin revealed that they didn’t celebrate the moment as they had no idea ‘what to make out of it’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

Vaughan slams Smith, Paine for on-field tactics on Day 5 of SCG Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 09:59 AM IST
India vs Australia: Smith appeared to be using his feet to scuff the marks left by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. It forced the batsman to take his guard all over again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant hits a ball for the boundary on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. (Photo Courtesy
India's Rishabh Pant hits a ball for the boundary on the 5th day of the third test match between Australia and India, at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday. (Photo Courtesy
cricket

Rishabh Pant: The spark that triggered India's Sydney resistance

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Playing Pant alongside wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is bound to happen in the final Test at Brisbane anyway, given the spate of injuries in the Indian camp.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sydney: Australian captain Tim Paine reacts during play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. AP/PTI(AP01_11_2021_000063A)(AP)
Sydney: Australian captain Tim Paine reacts during play on the final day of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. AP/PTI(AP01_11_2021_000063A)(AP)
cricket

‘His days as captain are numbered’: Gavaskar slams Paine’s behaviour on Day 5

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:25 AM IST
India vs Australia: Paine tried his best to rattle Ashwin when he was in the middle. Paine was seen indulging in banter with Ashwin as he told the off-spinner that he cannot wait to see him in the Brisbane Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) greets India's Ravichandran Ashwin at the end of the third cricket Test match.(AFP)
Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) greets India's Ravichandran Ashwin at the end of the third cricket Test match.(AFP)
cricket

'I am human,' Paine apologises for sledging Ashwin during Sydney Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:50 AM IST
India vs Australia: Australia captain Tim Paine was caught on stump mic sledging Ashwin on Day 5 of 3rd Test at SCG.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ricky Ponting.(Getty Images)
File image of Ricky Ponting.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Good all-format player': Ponting lauds Aussie youngster

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:37 AM IST
India vs Australia: Impressed with his all-round talent, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was of the opinion that Green could be an attractive T20 package for the Aussies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP