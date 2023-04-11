Ashwin gives his verdict on Harshal Patel's missed non-striker run out attempt

Amid the long-standing debate over spirit of cricket, run-out dismissals at the non-striker end has become more and more popular as seen through videos in social media. Indian Premier League (IPL) too on Monday night at the Chinnaswamy almost witnessed a second such instance during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), but it was a failed attempt from Harshal Patel. Ravichandran Ashwin, the only ever to inflict such a dismissal in IPL, gave his verdict on the failed attempt. Ashwin; Harshal Patel's missed non-striker run out attempt

With one required off the last ball, RCB had a unique plan. Having had his eyes on non-striker batter Ravi Bishnoi, who looked to take an early start for a single, Harshal fancied a run-out at the non-striker's end. Bishnoi followed his usual tactic as Harshal began his run-up, but instead of completing the delivery, the bowler stretched out his arms to dislodge the bails. But to his misfortune, he failed. He later crossed the creased, stopped and then aimed at the stumps successfully when Bishnoi was caught outside the line, but it was discounted as per the law.

Ashwin on Tuesday, ahead of Rajasthan Royals' match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, was asked by reporters on his take on Harshal's attempt and he was full of praise for the bowler for showing courage in trying to pull it off and urged more and more bowlers to do it.

“One ball, one to win. The non-striker is always going to run. I will stop every time and run a batsman out. I don’t see what the problem is. I was just watching the game and telling my wife he should run him out. And he did it. I was so glad and happy that a bowler had the courage to do it and I wish more bowlers do it,” he said.

Back in 2019, when Ashwin was part of Punjab Kings, he had dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler in a similar manner which had created quite a stir in world cricket despite in beingh part of the law.

