Ashwin reacts after Mohammed Shami urges ICC to revoke saliva ban: 'Research showed it didn’t aid in reverse swing'

After India’s victory against Australia in the semi-finals of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, Mohammed Shami urged ICC to revoke the ban on using saliva to shine the ball. The veteran pacer told reporters that the ban on saliva makes it harder to bowl reverse swing deliveries. Shami, who took four wickets in the match, felt that the decision to revoke the ban could make matches more interesting. R Ashwin weighed in on Mohammed Shami's saliva ban comment.

The saliva ban was first introduced in May 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic as a temporary measure, and then fast forward to 2022, the ban was made permanent.

Since then, Shami’s words have received backing from former international bowlers R Ashwin, Vernon Philander and Tim Southee.

R Ashwin backs Mohammed Shami

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin, who retired from international cricket during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in controversial circumstances, had a message for ICC.

“ICC released some papers after research showed that saliva did not aid reverse swing much, not putting saliva on the ball has not made a huge difference. I do not know how they did the research, but saliva should be allowed again if it is not a problem. Otherwise, cricketers have to get on with it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Southee told ESPNCricinfo, that the saliva ban has been a huge disadvantage for bowlers, which has led to team totals exceeding 300 in ODIs. On the other hand, Philander felt that the use of saliva and reverse swing could have helped South Africa in their semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

Shami is currently the second-highest wickettaker in the tournament with eight wickets in four matches, with an economy of 4.96. The 34-year-old made a successful comeback after a long absence due to injury. He featured in four white-ball games vs England before the ICC tournament, and has been leading India’s pace battery in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

Shami sustained an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup in 2023 and was out of action for almost a year, as he also underwent a strict rehabilitation process, with BCCI not forcing his return. Initially, there were question marks over Shami’s long rehabilitation as the pacer has returned as much more fitter cricketer and looks set to have a longer international career.