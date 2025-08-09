Ashwin ‘towards the back end of his career’, CSK parting ways ‘bound to happen’: ‘Sundar was preferred ahead of him’

Ravichandran Ashwin's homecoming at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might just last one season. According to several reports, the 38-year-old premier off-spinner has informed the five-time champions about his intention to leave the franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The decision is not final yet; however, all the signs are pointing towards Ashwin heading to a different team. As of now, the reason behind Ashwin wanting to leave is not known. According to reports, Ravichandran Ashwin wants to part ways with CSK. (AFP)

In the IPL 2025 season, Ashwin endured a torrid time with the ball, picking just seven wickets in nine games. He leaked runs after being employed in the powerplay. He was even dropped from the playing XI despite MS Dhoni admitting that the franchise have not been fair to Ashwin as they have asked him to bowl inside the powerplay when there are just two fielders allowed outside the inner circle.

Former India opening batter and national selector, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, said that he understands why CSK would want to let go of Ashwin heading into the new season. He stated that the team failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last two editions. Hence, the need of the hour is to get some new blood into the squad.

For the first time in their history, CSK finished at the bottom of the points table in the IPL 2025 season. Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out midway through the tournament, and hence, MS Dhoni led the side in his absence.

“You've got to understand, it's franchise cricket. End of the day, it's not Tamil Nadu cricket, it's franchise cricket. All of us admire him for all the records he's created. He's done brilliantly for IPL, he's done brilliantly for CSK, he's done brilliantly for India, and he's done brilliantly for Tamil Nadu,” said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

“But that doesn't mean they're going to win championships. If you look at the last two years, CSK didn't qualify. So what did they do? They tried to pick the best team. If you look at the younger guys, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Urvil Patel, they played brilliantly in the last few matches. So the batting looks strong. So they need to get some good bowlers. So they'll obviously try to form a team that'll win a championship for them,” he added.

‘It’s corporate cricket'

Ashwin was picked up by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 season for INR 9.75 crore. Before the tournament started, the spinner had thanked MS Dhoni for bringing him back to the franchise where it all began for him.

Srikkanth stated that he understands the nature of the beast, saying the need of the hour in corporate cricket is to perform or perish. He also stated how Ashwin is at the latter half of his career and was dropped from India's playing XI as Washington Sundar was preferred over him in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ashwin had announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the series against Australia. He called time on his career, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker for India across the three formats of the game.

"Are you going to just sit there and say he's a legend of the game? You've got to understand, it's franchise cricket. He's not even in the Indian cricket team. They preferred Washington Sundar over him in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He's at the back end of his career," said Srikkanth.

"The point is, he's at the back end of his career. Poor fellow. He's done brilliantly. But in franchise cricket, it is bound to happen. It's a corporate cricket. The same corporate cricket is giving you crores of money. They are also rolling out so much money, no? They are giving you crores," he added.