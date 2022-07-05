‘Not everyone’s cup of tea': Ashwin trends after India bowlers fail to make inroads in England's 2nd innings

After putting up a commanding show in most parts of the ongoing Test against England at Edgbaston, Jasprit Bumrah-led India finished Day 4 on backfoot despite imposing a stiff 378-run target for the opposition. The Indian bowlers spearheaded by Bumrah failed to find inroads as England reached 259/3 at stumps, 119 runs away from the target.

The platform laid by England openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley, who added 107 runs together for the opening wicket, was later carried forward by in-form batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. The pair will resume England's attack on the final day as they will enter the contest as favourites.

While England batters dominated the fourth innings, a section of fans argued R Ashwin should have been included in the playing XI. Shardul Thakur, who have so far made very little impact in the contest, was picked over the carrom-ball specialist.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Winning a test match after dropping Ashwin.. not everyone's cup of tea 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/hSTpeCxewA — Gaurav (@Kohli4ever) July 4, 2022

Player like Ravi Ashwin should always be in your team even match happening on crop of wheat......... — Lord Shaw™ (@Fire_cracker56) July 4, 2022

How much India is missing R Ashwin here?

Still, India can win this match from this awkward position but it is getting easier for English batsmen.#IndvsEng #Ashwin #Jadeja #Edgbaston pic.twitter.com/aOCX3Cn5Kj — Mr A 🇮🇳 (@amMrfeed) July 4, 2022

Both Root and Bairstow are batting in their 70s and will look to continue from where they left. Meanwhile, India, on the other hand, would look for some early wickets and push themselves back into the contest.

