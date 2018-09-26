Asia Cup 2018: Arthur wants Pakistan to avenge group losses against India in final

Pakistan cricket team coach Mickey Arthur has said that he is hopeful that they would reach the Asia Cup final by beating Bangladesh in their virtual semi-final on Wednesday.

Arthur further claimed that after thrashing Bangladesh, Pakistan would take revenge for their last two defeats at the hands of India in the finals of the prestigious tournament.

“Pakistan will win their last Super Four game against Bangladesh on Wednesday,” Geo TV quoted Arthur, as saying. “They will then take revenge for the two losses against India by beating them in the final,” he added.

Reflecting on their Super Four clash defeat against India, Arthur stated that their batsmen failed to put Indian bowlers under pressure and highlighted that early strike by their bowlers could have made a huge difference in the match.

He further admitted that the Indian side completely outclassed them in the match. “We could not bring the Indian bowling under pressure with our batting. We needed to take early wickets against India, however, we lost the chance due to our fielding. If we had taken early wickets, the situation would have been different. India outclassed us completely,” he said.

Pakistan will face India in the final of the Asia Cup if they manage to beat Bangladesh in their third Super Four Clash to be held on September 26.

