Asia Cup 2018: India scale Mount 700 after thrilling win over Bangladesh in final

India became only the third nation in cricket history to win 700 international matches, following their three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2018 final in Dubai, on Friday.

Team India joined Australia and England in the list of teams who have managed to win 700 or more matches in international cricket, across formats.

India have now managed to win the Asia Cup for a record seventh time, since the inception of the tournament in 1984. Sri Lanka are second on the list, having won the title five times. As for Bangladesh, this was the third instance when they featured in Asia Cup final but the trophy still eludes them.

Meanwhile, India have overtaken Australia to become the team with most number of trophies in 5+ team tournaments, across formats in International cricket.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 13:29 IST