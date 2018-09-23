Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Statistical highlights of PAK innings

India took on Pakistan in what is two countries’ second encounter in the Asia Cup 2018 and batting first Pakistan were restricted for 236/7 in their 50 overs.

This score of Pakistan is better than what they scored in the first match against India. Here Hindustan Times looks at the statistical highlights from the first innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal got his 50th wicket in One Day International cricket, he took the wicket in his 30th ODI which makes him the fifth fastest to do so. Chahal also picked up his first wicket against Pakistan when he had Imam-ul-Haq trapped in front.

Babar Azam got run out for 9, this is only the second time he has been run out in ODIs and both have come this year.

Shoaib Malik struck his second consecutive 50; this is 43rd half-century overall and 11th against India. India are his favourite opponents.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 20:32 IST