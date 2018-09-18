Asia Cup 2018: Khaleel Ahmed - 5 things to know about India’s 222nd ODI player

Khaleel Ahmed was handed his maiden ODI cap by India’s stand-in-captain Rohit Sharma at Dubai ahed of the team’s tournament opener against Hong Kong. The left-arm paceman thus became the 222nd player to represent India in one-day internationals.

Here is all you want to know about the 20-year old paceman:

1) Khaleel Ahmed was born in the Tonk district of Rajasthan on December 5, 1997. After representing Rajasthan in age group tournaments, he made his first-class debut October 2017 against Jammu and Kashmir. He made his domestic T20 debut in February 2017 and his List A debut in February 2018.

2) Khaleel Ahmed was part of India’s U-19 World Cup team in 2015/16 where the team finished runners-up to West Indies. Ahmed played 6 matches and picked up three wickets in the tournament.

Congratulations to young Khaleel Ahmed as he becomes the 222nd player to represent #TeamIndia in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/jXSZhd89qd — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2018

3) He was picked up by Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils at his base price of Rs 10 lakh but hasn’t played a game for the team. He was mentored by his U-19 team coach Rahul Dravid.

4) He generated a lot of interest in the 2018 IPL auction and there was a three-way battle between Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad to get the pacer on board. Eventually he was bought for a whopping Rs 3 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad and went on to play just one match for them.

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid turned my career around, want to emulate Zaheer Khan - Khaleel Ahmed

5) He was selected for the India A team’s tour of England earlier this year and picked up 6 wickets in three matches. He also picked up 10 wickets in 6 list A matches in the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare trophy.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 17:56 IST