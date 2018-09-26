Asia Cup 2018: Mohammad Shahzad unhappy with result after slogging for 6 hours

It was expected to be just another game for the in-form Indians, but minnows Afghanistan ensured that it was one of the best games of the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup. Coming into the match with their fate already sealed — Afghanistan had been knocked out of the tournament after losing to Bangladesh — the Afghan boys produced a stellar show to almost snatch a win against heavyweights India.

It was all started by wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad as he hit a brilliant 116-ball 124 in front of his idol MS Dhoni — leading India for the 200th time in ODIs as Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan had been rested for the game. But Shahzad wasn’t too pleased after the tie.

“I’m not very happy, we have slogged for 6 hours at the ground without result, but I am happy with the performance of the team,” he said while collecting the Man of the Match award after the game.

Asked on how he approached the innings against one of the top sides in world cricket, Shahzad was at his nonchalant best. “We have a flight tomorrow, so I thought of playing my game freely,” he said.

While the result didn’t please the senior campaigner, Shahzad said he was proud with his own show in the game. “I am feeling proud, because I have played an innings like this against the best side in Asia. I haven’t played well throughout the tournament, but I am happy that I played well in this one,” he smiled.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 08:51 IST