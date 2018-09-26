Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Statistical highlights of BAN innings

In what is a virtual semifinal Pakistan take on Bangladesh, with the winners of this match earning the right to face India in the final of the Asia Cup 2018 on Friday.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 239 in 48.3 overs.

Here Hindustan Times looks at the Statistical highlights of the Bangladesh innings in this all crucial match against Pakistan.

Mushfiqur Rahim was caught behind for 99 off the bowling of Shaheen Afridi. He is the first Bangladesh batsman to be dismissed for 99 in ODI cricket. He is the second wicketkeeper after Rahul Dravid in 2004 to be dismissed just one short of a ton.

Mohammad Mithun and Mushfiqur added 144 for the fourth wicket, this is 4th best Partnership for the fourth wicket for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh lost their first wicket for just five runs. They have the worst average of all six teams in the competition when it comes to the Asia Cup 2018. They average a paltry 10.4.

Imrul Kayes was LBW to Shahdab Khan for 9. It is first time in seven years that Kayes has gotten out LBW.

