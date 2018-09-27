Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Statistical highlights of PAK innings

In what is a virtual semifinal Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs, earning the right to face India in the final of the Asia Cup 2018 on Friday.

Chasing 240 Pakistan were restricted to 202/9 in their 50 overs.

Here Hindustan Times looks at the Statistical highlights of the Pakistan innings in this all crucial match against Bangladesh.

This was Bangladesh’s fourth successive win over Pakistan

Pakistan captain Sarfraz was caught behind for 10, this is seventh innings for him without a fifty. Time for Sarfraz to step up.

Imam-Ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik added 67 runs for the fourth wicket, this is the first time that the pair has put on a half century partnership for Pakistan. Imam also added half century stand with Asif Ali which was his first with the big hitting right hander.

Soumya Sarkar picked up his first International wicket when he picked up the wicket of Shadab Khan for four.

Mustazifur Rahman picked up four wickets to derail Pakistan, this was his fifth four-wicket haul in ODIs.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 01:30 IST