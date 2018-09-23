Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma could better Sachin Tendulkar, join Virat Kohli in elite list

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been receving rave reviews for the way he is captaining the side. The added responsibility is also aiding his batting and Rohit has looked fluent as the tournament has progressed.

When he takes the field against Pakistan on Sunday for the super four encounter, India fans would hope he scores a century and makes a statement against Pakistan, a team which has tormented him the most in the recent past.

Also, he has an added incentive. The right-hander is only 94 runs shy of 7,000 ODI runs and if he breaches the mark, he will join an illustrious list of batsmen who have done so in ODI cricket, From the current bunch of Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni occupy the list and Rohit, whose career took a positive turn ever since he was elevated to open the batting, would be the newest entrant.

If he manages to achieve the feat against Pakistan on Sunday, he will be the third-fastest Indian after Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly to reach the mark. While Kohli had got to the figure in 161 innings, Dhoni had reached the mark in 189 innings.

“When everything goes to plan, it looks easy. We will go back and recover and come back fresh against Pakistan and try to replicate this performance,” Rohit had said after his side registered an emphatic win against Bangladesh on Friday.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 11:01 IST