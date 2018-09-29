Asia Cup 2018: We keep learning from MS Dhoni - Rohit Sharma

Standing in for regular skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma was a revelation in the just concluded Asia Cup as India won the tournament for the seventh time. While everyone praised Rohit for his inspired show on the field, the opening batsman said that it was all about learning the art of staying calm in pressure situations from former skipper MS Dhoni.

“We always keep learning from Dhoni bhai because he was an amazing captain. I’ve seen him captaining for so many years. He doesn’t panic and thinks before taking a decision. We have played under him for so many years, he always advises us, whatever be the situation,” he said.

Speaking after the game, Rohit said that the best part of the win was how the team had played consistent cricket throughout the tournament.

“We played some good cricket throughout the tournament and this is the reward of all the hardwork throughout the tournament. I have been part of games like this before and credit to the guys in the middle to handle the pressure and to cross the finishing line was a fantastic effort,” he said.

Rohit also credited Bangladesh for putting up a fight. “You have to give some credit to Bangladesh. They put us under pressure in the first 10 overs,” he said.

The Bangladesh batsmen had got on to a brilliant start at the top, but Rohit said that the idea was to get the spinners into the game once the ball got slightly old. “We thought if the ball got older, the spinners would do the work for us. It was important to keep it tight and we have done that well throughout the tournament,” he smiled.

Praised for his brilliant captaincy, Rohit refused to take credit. “If you have a team like that, the captain will always look good. It wouldn’t be easy if we didn’t have the support of the remaining 10 players, so I am really proud of the boys,” he said.

While the weather wasn’t the most conducive for cricket, the fans came out in large numbers to support the team and Rohit thanked them for their support. “I would like to thank the crowd, who have come out in huge numbers to support us throughout the tournament and I’m sure they’re going back extremely pleased,” he said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 09:38 IST