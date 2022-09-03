Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan suffer massive injury blow ahead of India tie, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Super 4 game

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of Sunday's Asia Cup Super-4 game against arch-rivals India with a suspected side strain, which he picked during his side's 155-run win over Hong Kong on Friday. Pakistan lost their opening game to India but thrashed Hong Kong by 155 runs to enter the last-four stage of the tournament. Also Read | 'Who gave you the name 'Professor'? Shame on you': Hafeez mercilessly slammed for 'India laadla of world cricket' remark

Dahani returned 1-7 in his two overs against Hong Kong, while he was 0-29 in Pakistan’s five-wicket defeat to India. His injury could have Pakistan bringing in either Mohammad Hasnain or Hasan Ali in the playing XI on Sunday.

"Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Sunday's ACC T20 Asia Cup Super-4 match against India due to a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday," the PCB said in a statement.

"As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament," it added.

In a must-win T20I versus Hong Kong, Pakistan rode on Mohammad Rizwan's 78* to score 193-2 in Sharjah. Spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz then shared seven wickets to bundle out the opposition in 10.4 overs and win by 155 runs – Pakistan's biggest T20 victory margin by runs.

Pakistan earlier suffered a huge blow when pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was also forced out due to a knee injury. Mohammad Hasnain joined the squad in place of Afridi. Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim has also been ruled out of the ongoing tournament with Hasan Ali named as his replacement.

