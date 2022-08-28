Virat Kohli set to complete sensational century in Pakistan clash, become first ever Asian cricketer to incredible feat

A century may have eluded former India captain Virat Kohli for the longest time in his illustrious career, a period stretching over 1000 days in international cricket, and none in T20I format, but the 33-year-old is all set to achieve a sensational feat come Sunday when he takes the field in blockbuster Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. With he incredible century, Kohli will become the first ever Asian cricketer to script the feat in world cricket. Also Read | 'All I want to say to Virat is…': Kapil Dev's crucial message to Kohli ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 tie

Kohli will be returning to the Indian team after having being rested for the West Indies limited-overs tour and the Zimbabwe ODIs. He last appeared in the England tour where his struggles with the bat continued as he managed only 33 runs in two ODIs and 12 runs in as many T20Is. The England series was his only assignment for the Indian team after IPL 2022 as he was rested for the South Africa home series and tour of Ireland.

After the much-needed break, Kohli is back and will be raring to go in the Asia Cup tournament where he has been backed to wreak havoc and return to his dominating best ahead of the T20 World Cup. And India will be opening their campaign against Pakistan, an opponent Kohli enjoys facing across formats. But come Sunday, before he eyes an impressive knock against Babar Azam's men, Kohli will script an incredible feat as soon as he takes the field.

The Pakistan tie will be his 100th appearance in T20I format for India. He will become the 14th cricketer to reach this milestone and second from India after captain Rohit Sharma, who stands top of the list with a record 132 appearances in the format.

Kohli will also become the second cricketer after veteran New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor to make 100 or more appearances in all three formats and first ever cricketer from Asia to achieve this rare feat. Kohli has so far made 102 appearances in Tests for India and 262 in ODI cricket.

