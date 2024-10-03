At 21, Richa primed for World Cup test

Kolkata: At the T20 World Cup, watch out for Richa Ghosh’s sixes. It’s a thing now, not just because of how freakishly simple she makes it look, but also because of the audacious stand-and-deliver strike mode. If it’s in her range, trust Richa to go after it. Richa Ghosh’s big-hitting skills will hold India in good stead at the T20 World Cup. (PTI)

“I think it’s pure genes,” says former Bengal pacer Shib Shankar Paul, who has been mentoring Richa since she was 13. “Very few girls hit the ball with that much power and clarity. And she has been doing this from the first day. It’s a gift.”

It is also Richa’s burden. Born in Siliguri—hometown of Wriddhiman Saha—where her father Manabendra too was known for being a feisty wicketkeeper batter, Richa couldn’t have been anything but a wicketkeeper batter. She was also ahead of her years, making her Bengal U-19 debut at 12, and the state senior team at 13. Local cricket circuit was abuzz with news of a baccha meye (small girl) hitting sixes at will. Soon enough, it was made clear to her that sixes alone won’t cut it. She has to convert starts, and finish matches.

“She used to open at first. When I first saw her, I decided she would bat in the middle because I knew Bengal needed a big hitter who could finish matches,” said Paul. “She is the kind of batter who can score 30 runs in 15 balls. So I asked her to be true to herself because I knew she was India material.”

Richa played for India soon enough alright, at the tender age of 16. A 23-ball 17 on debut, against Australia no less, must have rankled but Richa could only go up from there. But it took her some time to find her feet, also some disheartening losses. Like in this year’s WPL, where she couldn’t take Royal Challengers Bangalore across the line in a last-ball finish despite a spirited 29-ball 51. At Wankhede, three months earlier, India looked at ease on 218/4 in the 44th over, chasing Australia’s 258. Batting on 96, Richa couldn’t clear covers and India lost from there.

Her talent, however, has been lauded every time. “What a knock it was,” said Amol Muzumdar, India’s coach, after the Australia match. “Under pressure, at number three—a new position for her—and she’s just proven why she is spoken about highly. Her talent speaks for herself. I think probably a hundred would have been an appropriate one for her. But unfortunately, she got out. I think it was a special knock.”

“She will get there,” said Paul. “The more she plays in pressure situations, the better she will become.” It’s staggering that despite Richa’s considerable experience, she turned 21 only last week. And rarely are accounts of personal struggle highlighted in stories where kids like Richa are turned into prodigies overnight.

“She was a kid who was forced to live without her mother from a very young age even though her father used to visit often,” said Paul. “There were times she used to binge on chocolate but I slowly made her realise the importance of keeping a clean food habit. She understood and became so disciplined on her own.”

That disciple is slowly welding her hitting skills into a formidable repertoire that India hope to exploit in the middle order during this World Cup. She has left no stone unturned on the preparation front as well. At Paul’s academy in Patuli on the southern fringes of Kolkata, Richa was priming herself by playing every sort of opposition before leaving for the UAE. “She even travelled with the academy team and played two matches in Sikkim,” said Paul.

At the core of Richa’s regimen though have been the T20 scenarios Paul believes will stand her in good stead. “I gave her match situations like scoring 20 off 10 balls or three from the last ball. That used to get her fired up,” he said. “I also got boys to bowl against him. From U-14 to seniors, both pacers and spinners were lined up against her and she hit them all. Bowling machines were brought for her. Leave her to herself and Richa can bat all day.”