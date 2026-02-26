At long last, Abhishek finally gets going

Chennai: It was never a matter of if but rather when Abhishek Sharma would get his first high score of the World Cup. Against Zimbabwe, the moment of truth finally came, but not before he had to wait nine balls to get the strike. Despite all the talk about India keeping the faith in their batters and the process, pushing Ishan Kishan to No.3 and making Sanju Samson—playing his first match since the Namibia game two weeks ago—take first strike underscored India’s desire to ease Abhishek slowly into the game. Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the match against Zimbabwe. (AFP)

Which he did too. The length was spot on from Blessing Muzarabani, forcing Abhishek to caress the first ball he faced through point for a single. He could take his time because by then the floodgates had opened at the other end, Samson slapping Richard Ngarava over his head for a six before picking Muzarabani over wide long-on for a 85-metre over boundary. With the run rate well above 10 per over, Abhishek had no reason to rush.

Zimbabwe did though, bringing on the inexperienced Tinotenda Maposa for the third over despite Ngarava bowling an expensive but still not a catastrophic opening over. Abhishek didn’t need a second invitation. He bowled full, Abhishek carted it over extra cover for a four. He overpitched again, allowing Abhishek to get under the ball and club it over the bowler’s head for another four. Evident that the occasion had got to him, Maposa had by then overstepped and bowled two wides, stretching the agony for him. But nothing probably hurt him and Zimbabwe more than the last-ball six that had even Suryakumar Yadav clapping in delight.

Front leg cleared, the ball whacked over long-on. Not the biggest six Abhishek has hit, but a six that was very Abhishek. That bat swing is hardwired into his system, and even though a straight bat launch in the arc between long-off and long-on is the more frequent result, this one gave the vibe that Abhishek was in no mood to let go. Twenty three runs from that over, run rate rising to 15 per over, the momentum had shifted decisively in India and Abhishek’s favour.

Muzarabani still tried, varying his lengths and trying to find that mishit. Samson walked into that trap, trying to pull a 106 kph slower short ball that couldn’t clear Ryan Burl who had run in from deep mid-wicket. By then Abhishek was eight balls into his innings and warmed up to take the game to the next level.

“I would say it (slowing down) wasn’t that intentional, but I just wanted to spend some time at the pitch,” said Abhishek after India’s innings. “because if you see, I haven’t even played 10-12 balls in the whole tournament yet. So I just wanted to spend some time.”

It paid dividends. Brad Evans tried to mix up his deliveries but Abhishek anticipated the slower length ball well and hammered it for a short six. Evans went fuller and wider, but Abhishek still threw his hands at it and got an inside edge that sneaked through the gap between the wicketkeeper and short third man for a four.

By then the innings was falling into the template of an abject surrender. Kishan was quick to join the carnage, thrashing a full toss from Ngarava for a four before flicking him off his legs. When Abhishek’s turn came, he went after a length ball outside off over the bowler’s head for a six. Seventeen more runs from that over, and India had finished the powerplay on 80/0 with Zimbabwe clearly scrounging for answers.

As if choosing to bowl on a belter of a pitch wasn’t shocking enough, Zimbabwe’s decision to go all pace throughout the powerplay allowed India to exploit the new ball to their advantage. Two overs of spin followed and Zimbabwe conceded only 10 runs. More woes followed for Zimbabwe as Kishan was dropped at deep backward point, Abhishek rubbing salt in that wound by skipping down the pitch and lifting him over long-on for a six. It took India 55 balls to get to 100—their third fastest in T20 World Cup—before Abhishek reached his fifty in 26 balls. And just like that, normalcy had been restored.