Atmosphere in Pakistan team is not best at the moment, says coach

Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower admits that atmosphere in the national team is “not best at the moment.” The coach also pointed finger at the team selection saying that there are few players who are not fit to be in the squad.

The comment came in the backdrop of Pakistan’s humiliating six wickets defeat at the hands of South Africa within three days of their opening Test of the ongoing three-match Test series.

“The atmosphere isn’t the best at the moment. Not many losing teams’ atmosphere will be the best. No one likes to lose. You don’t want to become happy losers,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Flower, as saying.

“I’m not involved in selection, but there are quite a few guys with their places under threat. It’s not just one or two batsmen, you could point fingers at a few players,” he added.

The controversy surrounded the Pakistan team after the first Test with a dressing room leak which reported that team’s head coach Micky Arthur had lost his temper over the players. While talking about the matter, Flower said that it is something that should never have happened adding that players need to “look at themselves in the mirror”.

Defending Arthur, the batting coach said that what he did was required and the players needed to be told “a few home truths”.

“We don’t know who it is [the leaker]. But they’ve got to look at themselves in the mirror. It should never happen. On tour it’s all about teamwork, you’re supposed to be a family and trust each other. But I’ve been with the team over four years and there have been constant leaks all the time. It’s nothing new for me, so it doesn’t really come as a surprise,” Flower said.

“Mickey had some strong words with the players; there was quite a bit of honesty from him. I think the guys were a bit shell-shocked, but they’ve heard Mickey, everyone knows he can come down harshly on the boys at times. But sometimes that’s needed and the guys needed to be told a few home truths. Mickey won’t be the first or last coach to do that. If the guys do have strong character, they’ll bounce back from it and take that as a challenge,” he added.

Pakistan will take on South Africa in the second Test from January 3 to 7 at Capetown.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 12:07 IST