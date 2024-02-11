Umpire stops Australia's celebrations as 'no appeal' results in 'ridiculous' run out void in 2nd WI T20I

Australia secured a second successive win against West Indies, this time riding on a record fifth career century from Glenn Maxwell, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I contest. Maxwell's spectacular knock of 120 remained the difference between the two sides as Australia secured a 34-run win at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. However, en route to the big win, the hosts were at the receiving end of a "ridiculous" scene when a clear dismissal was adjudged not out as the players did not appeal. Umpire said Australia didn't appeal and hence it wasn't adjudged a run-out

It happened in the penultimate over of West Indies' chase when Alzarri Joseph drove the second delivery from Spencer Johnson towards cover. Captain Mitchell Marsh collected the ball calmly and threw it down to the bowler immediately, who whipped the bails off in time, well before Joseph could make his way into the crease.

Marsh and Johnson started celebrating and were soon joined by their other teammates before the on-field umpire was seen shouting, "Stop, stop stop" and called it not out as there was no appeal made. The Australia captain looked completely bemused, the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Josh Hazelwood laughed it off while Tim David was heard saying, “This is ridiculous.”

According to section 31.1 of the MCC Law, umpires will not give a batter out without an appeal. The law states: "Neither umpire shall give a batter out, even though he/she may be out under the Laws, unless appealed to by a fielder. This shall not debar a batter who is out under any of the Laws from leaving the wicket without an appeal having been made."

Despite the rare incident, Australia bowlers managed to hold off a strong fightback from West Indies as they visitors were restricted for 207 for nine. West Indies incurred their fifth straight loss in a white-ball match on the tour, the other three being in the ODI format that preceeded the T20I series.

The final match of the long series will take place on February 13 in Perth where Australia will be aiming to complete a whitewash across back-to-back white-ball contests while West Indies will be hoping for a consolation win.