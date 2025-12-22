Aussie allrounder Connolly looks to learn from IPL

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) knack for spotting Australian talent was again on view at the IPL mini-auction, where they snapped up young all-rounder Cooper Connolly for ₹3 crore. In red-hot form for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL), the 22-year-old has been earmarked as a middle-order finisher — a role that could see him fill the void left by Glenn Maxwell in the coming season. Australia allrounder Cooper Connolly celebrates after taking a wicket in the first ODI against India in Perth on October 19. (AFP)

A left-handed batter and left-arm spinner, Connolly — he has modelled his batting on former PBKS and Australia stalwart Shaun Marsh — spoke about looking forward to his first IPL stint in a virtual media interaction on Monday. From adapting to Indian conditions to learning under head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, he said he is ready to embrace the challenge.

Asked about Iyer’s plans to use him as a finisher, Connolly stressed his versatility. “I have batted in all positions for my BBL team. For me, it’s about preparing as best as possible for whatever role the team needs. If I get the opportunity to finish games in the middle order, I’ll focus on knuckling down. I like to model my game on being versatile. If my role in IPL is different, that’s understandable because it’s a world-class team.”

Connolly’s rise in Australian cricket has been swift. After consistent domestic performances, he made his T20I and ODI debuts in 2024 before earning his Test cap in early 2025 – he has played one Test. Reflecting on the whirlwind journey, he admitted it has all happened quickly.

“Everything has moved fast over the last three years. Representing Australia in all three formats is an honour, but I’m still only 22. I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity and keep improving.”

The prospect of working under Ponting has added to his excitement. “I’ll start preparing mentally closer to IPL, but I’m really looking forward to learning from world-class players like Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis. I’ll go there with an open mind and try to absorb as much as possible,” Connolly said. “I’m keen to get Ricky’s thoughts on my batting and also excited to challenge myself against some of the best bowlers in the world.”

With PBKS still chasing their elusive maiden IPL title, the franchise is hopeful Connolly’s allround abilities will strengthen their campaign. The youngster is also keen to make a mark with the ball. “I’m still developing my bowling, but it’s something I’ve worked hard on over the last few years. It’s slowly becoming a threat. Learning from top players and challenging myself in IPL conditions will be exciting.”

Influenced by Steve Smith, Travis Head and Shaun Marsh, Connolly has added more dimensions to his batting while learning how bowlers operate at the highest level.

On the difference between BBL and IPL, Connolly remained pragmatic. “I’ll be able to answer that better once I play in IPL. One obvious difference seems to be scoring rates — 220 or 230 looks like a par score in IPL. Indian conditions are very different, especially with spin, and adapting quickly will be key.”

Sharing his thoughts on what he is looking to pick and learn under the leadership of Iyer, the player from Perth said, “I have interacted with him briefly before and he is a world-class player. I’m keen to pick his brains and understand what makes him successful. It will be a great experience playing under his leadership.” PBKS reached their second IPL final last season under Iyer’s captaincy but lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Before IPL, Connolly’s focus will be on the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. “I would love to play in the T20 World Cup for Australia. If I get selected, it would be another honour. For now, I’m focused on performing for Perth Scorchers.”