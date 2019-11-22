e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Aussie cricketer Sophie Molineux takes break over mental health

Molineux, who is currently playing for Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League, has requested to take some time away from cricket to focus on her mental health and well-being.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Melbourne
Sophie Molineux while playing for Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League.
Sophie Molineux while playing for Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League.(Twitter)
         

With talks going on about the mental concerns of sportspersons, another Australia cricketer, this time all-rounder Sophie Molineux has requested for a break from the game in order to focus on mental health.

Molineux, who is currently playing for Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League, has requested to take some time away from cricket to focus on her mental health and well-being.

According to the official website of the WBBL franchise, Renegades have accepted Molineux’s request and will make one change to their lineup ahead of this weekend’s derby fixture at Eastern Oval in Ballarat against the Stars.

Renegades head coach Tim Coyle said Molineux had the club’s full support.

“Sophie knows her teammates and the Renegades coaches and support staff are always there for her. We’ll give Sophie the time, space and any support she needs,” Coyle said.

Molineux has represented Australia in one Test, three ODIs and 17 T20Is.

Recently, three Australian male cricketers decided to take a break from cricket in order to focus on their mental health. Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski took a break from playing in order to boost their mental well-being.

Recently, England all-rounder Moeen Ali had stated that there’s too much of cricket being played at the moment because of which players are becoming mentally tired.

“There’s so much cricket played at the moment. Mentally, you become tired. You feel drained up doing the same warm-up and other things while playing the game,” Moeen told IANS.

“We do have a life outside cricket. We have our families. I think, at present there is too much of international cricket. Cricket is a difficult sport. So, I think it’s very important to come out, take a break and then go back strong,” he added.

tags
top news
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
India finishes 400 social infrastructure projects in Afghan, US praises effort
India finishes 400 social infrastructure projects in Afghan, US praises effort
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks today on new Maharashtra govt
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks today on new Maharashtra govt
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
Delhi air qualityHTLS 2019BHU protestsOTET 2019 ResultUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra govtFreida PintoShilpa Shetty

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news