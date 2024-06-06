Barbados [West Indies], : Australia captain Mitchell Marsh provided an injury update on Mitchell Starc after the veteran pacer went off the field without completing his over against Oman in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Australia captain Mitchell Marsh provides injury update on Starc

In the 15th over, Starc was subbed off by Cameron Green after he bowled just one delivery in his fourth over. The left-arm pacer bowled a wide and right after the delivery he was visibly in pain.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Physios came out and gave him on-field treatment, and Starc eventually walked off the field. Glenn Maxwell came in to bowl the 15th over.

After the game, Marsh provided an update on Starc and said in the post-match presentation, "Starcy was just a cramp so didn't want to take a chance. When Starcy says I am okay to go off you let him go off."

Despite Starc's absence, Australia managed to pull off a comfortable 39-run win. However, sometimes stats don't always reveal the truth. Oman had their moments to shine throughout the game. At one point, they had Australia by the ropes.

After being put to bat, Australia struggled to muster up runs on the board. In the ninth over, Mehran Khan was on a hat-trick after removing Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell on back-to-back deliveries.

But Marcus Stoinis and David Warner pulled Australia out of their misery with their 102-run stand. The bowlers kept their composure and effectively dealt with the threat that Oman batters carried.

"Close game. Good to get the win. It's not going to be the 200 types in this tournament. We are kind of going to the old T20 style here in this tournament," Marsh said.

" Took his time and showed his experience. We are looking forward to playing England. Different conditions here. Oman v Australia was a tight one, great for the game of cricket. There is sun here and we will enjoy that. It's going to be a great game," he added.

After clinching a 39-run win in their campaign opener, Australia will now face their arch-rival England on Saturday at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.