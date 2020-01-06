e-paper
Australia close in on India in World Test Championship points table after crushing New Zealand

Australia close in on India in World Test Championship points table after crushing New Zealand

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who had to miss this match owing to a flu, credited the Australian side for being utterly dominant right throughout the match.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia beat New Zealand by 257 runs
Australia beat New Zealand by 257 runs(AP)
         

Nathan Lyon picked up another five-wicket haul as Australia smashed New Zealand by 279 runs victory in the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday to sweep the series 3-0. It was an irresistible performance by the hosts with the bat and ball. They declared their second innings on 217 for two after lunch to hand the Black Caps an unlikely victory target of 416.

This was always going to be a steep mountain to climb for the Kiwis as Nathan Lyon, aided by paceman Mitchell Starc’s 3-25, blew away New Zealand on a pitch which kept deteriorating with each over.

“I am very lucky to captain this group,” Tim Paine says. “Batting has become very consistent with Marnus leading this year and Steve and David back. In the bowling department, we had Hazlewood injured but Pattinson came in to do the task. Pretty simple task for me at times, to be honest. I think we can still get better, there were moments in this series as well when we were not out best. We are really pleased with the progress we have made in the last 12 months but we know have some big series coming up. It has’t been a great few weeks for our country. What our goal as a team is to give the Australians some entertainment. But our thoughts go out to them and firefighters are doing a great job.”

With this win, Australia have jumped to 296 points on the World Championship Table and have closed the gap with India, which is leading the table with 360 points.

Hindustantimes

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who had to miss this match owing to a flu, credited the Australian side for being utterly dominant right throughout the match.

“Credit to the Australian team,” Kane Williamson says. “They were clinical but they put us under pressure session after session. So much to learn from this experience. We have a bit of time off, so a bit of regrouping. We were outplayed in all departments. We were good with the ball in hand but with the bat we couldn’t be good for long enough. A number of things to work on and improve upon. For a number of guys, it’s the first time here and you must appreciate it because you won’t get this experience anywhere else. We need to move on quickly because the international schedule comes thick and fast”

