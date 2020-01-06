e-paper
Home / Cricket / Ross Taylor scripts history, becomes New Zealand’s top test run scorer

Ross Taylor scripts history, becomes New Zealand’s top test run scorer

The 35-year-old, playing in his 99th test, overhauled the tally of 7,172 Stephen Fleming managed in 111 matches between 1994 and 2008.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2020 10:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Sydney
New Zealand's Ross Taylor
New Zealand's Ross Taylor(AP)
         

Ross Taylor became New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in the longest form of the game on Monday when he hit three runs through mid-on after tea on the fourth day of the third test against Australia. The 35-year-old, playing in his 99th test, overhauled the tally of 7,172 Stephen Fleming managed in 111 matches between 1994 and 2008.

Any joy the former New Zealand captain felt at passing the milestone was short-lived as he was bowled for 22 by paceman Pat Cummins five balls later.

New Zealand were facing a third heavy defeat in the series at 38-5 chasing an unlikely 416 for victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground with more than a day of the match to go.

Australia declared their second innings at 217 for two with David Warner scoring an unbeaten century, leaving the Blackcaps with a revised 416-run target in the fourth innings on a wearing Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

